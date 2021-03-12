Politics of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Teamwork, professionalism will help us deliver – Asenso-Boakye tells staff of his ministry

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has called for teamwork, professionalism and impartiality in the discharge of duties in order to execute the policies, programmes and projects of the Ministry effectively.



According to him, teamwork, professionalism, mutuality and non-partisanship on the part of the staff are very key if the Ministry is to achieve its objectives for the benefit of the good people of Ghana.



Hon. Asenso-Boakye said this during the first Management meeting of the Ministry in Accra. He disclosed that Affordable Housing is going to be a top priority on the agenda of the Ministry and that housing plays an important role in the development of the country.



He explained that even though funding of such projects is at a high cost, innovative ways should be adopted to roll out massive affordable housing across the country.



Touching on coastal protection, the Hon. Minister stated that though some works have been done in that area, Government will continue to embark on coastal protection works to safeguard lives and properties along the nation’s coastline.



On drainage and flooding issues, he indicated that measures will be put in place to continue to mitigate the situation and reduce the impact on lives, livelihoods and properties.



On her part, Hon. Freda Prempeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing, said the appointment of a Minister of State in charge of Affordable Housing by H.E. President Akufo-Addo indicates how the Government had prioritized housing.



She added that Ghanaians are looking up to the Ministry and therefore, necessary measures will be put in place to ensure that the dream of H.E. President Akufo-Addo in the area of housing, comes to fruition.



The Ministers were sworn into office by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 5, 2021.