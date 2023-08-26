Team Kennedy's Ashanti Regional legal and communication head calls for the prosecution of youth organiser

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer William Kusi who is the Ashanti regional legal and communication head for Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team has called for the arrest and prosecution of Ralph Sarfo Patrick, the regional youth organizer.



His call follows the latter's display of ballot which led to the outright rejection of his vote.



According to the lawyer, the party's rule is very clear anyone who commits such an offence. He said, that should the leadership fail to take such an action, he and his team are going to fight the course.



In a related issue, a pro-Alan group is calling for the same action against the youth organizer.



Abraham Boadi, aka Opooman who spoke in an interview with GhanaWeb, commended the EC for disqualifying his ballot. But, he however opined that the rejection alone wasn't enough.



According to Opooman, he and his team were also going to petition the leadership of the party over the action taken by the regional youth organizer so that the law would take its course.



Another member from the camp who spoke to GhanaWeb said, it was very unfortunate for the leadership to look on while certain things occur in the party.



He said he was saddened by how a whole chief, Nana Nkansah Boadu was allowed to cast a vote. He however appealed to the NEC to immediately take action before things get worse. "You can't reconcile us with this behavior. Why do you allow some people to misbehave because they belong to a certain camp?"