General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Teachers will be strict on students to avoid spread of coronavirus in schools - GNAT

Schools in Ghana have reopened

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says teachers will have no option than to be strict on the school children to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols in schools.



This according to GNAT, would enhance the teachers to keenly monitor the children and prohibit them from flouting safety protocols laid down by Ghana Health Service (GES).



GNAT is prepared to avoid possible practices like sharing the same nose mask among school children which has the tendency of spreading the deadly coronavirus in schools.



President of GNAT, Philippa Larson, speaking in an interview on Onua FM Yen Sempa morning show on Monday 18 January noted that the teachers have to be vigilant and authoritarian in ensuring that the children follow instructions by the school authorities.



Madam Larson indicated that the government has played its role by putting in place mechanisms that would allow a smooth environment for teaching and learning in spite of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.



She is advocating that parents would value the health of the children and support them with extra Personal protective equipment (PPE’s) in complementing the government’s effort to safeguard the school children.



She also allayed the fears parents’ maintaining that the teachers are going to protect the school children but insisted parents that parents have to play a role to support them.



The GNAT president reiterated that Ghana Education Service would intensely monitor situations in schools and the government will not hesitate to close down the schools if there is the need.



She revealed that when she went to town to monitor the situation she was shocked to see school children going to school without a nose mask which she said it is not encouraging.



“Let me add that as we open schools today, all of us are in the country and we will monitor what is going to happen and per the information I have I don’t think the government will hesitate to close down the schools if there is the need”.



She was quick to add that whatever the situation schools have to be open to allowing the kids who are of the school-going age could go to avoid back lock of such children who are supposed to register for My First Day at Schools.