Teachers walk for health

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: Tetteh Akunnor

The Ghana National Association of Teachers, in collaboration with the Okere District Assembly, organised a joint health walk dubbed ‘Walk for Health’ for all teachers in the District.



Daniel Kenneth, the District Chief Executive joined the teachers and students/pupils in the exercise.



The walk began from the durbar grounds at Adukrom-Akuapem to Asseseso and ended at the Presbyterian Senior High School, Adukrom-Akuapem.



The participants were taken through an aerobic session at Presby Senior High School.



They thoroughly enjoyed the walk and aerobics so much so that they asked the organizers to frequently hold such events to keep them engaged.



The DCE donated GHC2000 to the teachers union as a contribution towards their welfare.