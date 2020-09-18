Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Teachers, school heads and directors of education participate in maiden online workshop

About 1,000 teachers, school heads and directors of education across the country have benefited from a series of online workshops to improve their professional knowledge and skills.



These teachers and education leaders participated in the workshops on Zoom since it began on 30th June, 2020.



The workshop was organised by GIM School & Educational Consultancy, an educational outfit devoted to easy and long-lasting learning among learners at the basic school level.



“To achieve the goal of enhanced BECE results nationwide amidst COVID-19 emergency vacation for teachers and learners, we rolled out the plan to hone the teacher’s professional knowledge and professional skill”, said Mr. Enoch Mensah, the Director of GIM.



“Education leaders, teachers and learners together need to sharpen their leadership, teaching and learning skills and also improve their knowledge at all times not because they are not good but because they can be better”, he added.



Topics discussed at the workshops include: Strategies for effective external examination results (BECE). The sessions focused on a strategy known as ‘content-based lesson’, which most of the teachers admitted was timely, insightful and instructive. Instructional delivery strategies such as content design and content delivery were also discussed.



“The experience of exchanging views, ideas and problems face to face, though far apart but made possible via Zoom, brought the teachers great joy. GIM’s intervention is to provide solution to the dread children have for examination”, Mr. Mensah recounted.



Participants in the workshops were given comprehensive course reference material and certificate.



The online workshop for teachers will continue in the coming weeks across the country and teachers are expected to take advantage of this knowledge-and-skill-sharpening continuous professional development (CPD) opportunity to enhance vertical growth in their cherished profession.



In another section of the workshop, educationists, Directors of Education and Heads of Senior High Schools were exposed to “Education communication strategies for specialist education practitioners”. They were helped to appreciate and to apply communication as a tool to achieve the Vision, premised on the Mission, of Ghana Education Service (GES).



In a report by leaders of the various course representatives at the workshop, the Directors and School Heads were full of praise for GIM.



“We wish to recommend to all other Directors of Education and Heads of sister institutions to be a part of this workshop anytime the opportunity lends itself in your respective districts and regions. We strongly believe that the support given by our two Regional Directors (Western and Northern Regional Directors of Education) is a parallel for us to emulate and seize such a golden opportunity to be privileged participants of this interesting and thought-provoking workshop.”, they said.



In an opening remark to one of the sessions, the Northern Regional Director of Education until recently in charge of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Dr. Peter Attafuah, described the workshops as excellent and encouraged teachers to take advantage of it.



“Continuous professional development is good for all. And now in GES and the Ministry of Education, we are counting on people to attend a number of workshops for their promotions. You need to be attending some of these workshops,” he advised.



GIM School & Educational Consultancy was established in 2007 to serve as a bridge between the teacher’s skill and learner’s world, and have developed strategies, modules and principles towards achieving this goal.

