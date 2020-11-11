General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: GNA

Teachers must exude professionalism and discipline for emulation

Teachers have been tasked to exhibit a high level of professionalism, discipline and high moral standards to serve as role models to their pupils.



Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister who made the call, teachers contributed immensely in moulding the character of children at their developmental stage, hence the need to have patience, passion, love and positive work attitude towards the noble profession.



That will enable children to grow to become responsible citizens while impacting the same traits to their generation and generations unborn.



Mr Duncan said this in a speech read on his behalf at the 27th Annual Conference and Workshop of Conference of Directors of Education (CODE) held in the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast.



The five-day conference, which began on Sunday, Nov 8 and would end on Thursday, 12, assembled all District, Municipal and Metropolitan Directors of Education (MMDEs), Directors II at the national and regional headquarters of the Ghana Education Service (GES), teacher Unions, former Directors of Education, media among others.



It is on the theme: "Covid-19: The challenges it poses to the delivery of quality pre-tertiary education in Ghana."



Mr Duncan explained that with good education people were supposed to behave well, live up to expectation and avoid acts that could retard the development of the nation and their personal lives.



Teaching is not only a calling but a profession that needs a positive attitude, as it directly deals with the human mind, especially that of children at the basic level.



He decried the attitude whereby some teachers used school instructional hours for their private affairs such as doing business instead of being in school to teach, a practice which affected the quality of education in the country.



He mentioned absenteeism, abuse of pupils, including; sexual harassment, and demand for extra reward for official assignments and urged parents and teachers to team up to impart the right moral training and education to children to receive a holistic education.



Mr Peter Blay-Ackah Quayson, President of CODE said the conference was timely to enable them to take stock of events in the year and re-sharpen their administrative and managerial skills to enhance their work.



Nonetheless, he was grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo for providing all districts across the country brand new Isuzu Double-Cabin Pickups to enhance monitoring and supervision.



For his part, Odeefour Amoakwa Buadu VIII, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs who chaired the function praised teachers and government for their innovation and determination to bring education to the door-step of all children regardless of geographical location.



Odeefour Buadu who is also the Paramount Chief of the Breman Traditional Area said the Government's pragmatic policies in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic was commendable and urged it to do more.

