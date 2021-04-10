Teachers must earn more than the President - Ras Mubarak

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ras Mubarak, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, has posited that teachers should earn more than the President or parliamentarians.



Ras believes that no other sacrifices by other occupations can be compared to that of teachers or doctors.



He, however, observed that teachers rather receive a meagre income, which sometimes forces them to engage in other activities for money.



On his part, because of the inadequate incentive for teachers, these professionals refuse to move into the rural areas when posted there.



“Teachers should be paid higher than anybody in this country. I would reiterate that teachers and doctors as far as I am concerned, should receive higher pay than the President and MPs, considering the sacrifices they (Teachers) make.



Go to the communities and you will realize that the teachers abandon teaching to trade on the side. That is how seriously our society is decaying”, he told Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning show.



Meanwhile, Ras Mubabrak has shared that the salaries of MPs are meagre when compared to other African countries.



