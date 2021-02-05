Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Teachers live in fear after 'macho men' allegedly attacked headteacher in Northern Region

Spokesperson of the Conference Of Heads Of Basic Schools;Tamale recounted how the incident happened

Correspondence from Northern Region



The spokesperson for the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools, Tamale Chapter, Mr. Bismark Kwodwo has hinted that the striking teachers in the Tamale metropolis will not return to class until their demands are met.



The strike action came after a headteacher at the Nyohani Primary School, Rev. Lawrence Yiripari was allegedly attacked whiles on duty by some unknown community tugs.



Speaking to Mr. Bismark, who is the Spokesperson of the Conference Of Heads Of Basic Schools, Tamale Chapter, recounted how the incident happened.



"We were having a Heard Teachers meeting at the school when the incident began, so I and one other colleague from a different school, we rushed to rescue the headteacher from the tugs, we weren't spared either but we managed to rescue him".



He added that, after the incident, he asked Rev. Lawrence why he was being attacked, and he said he did not know what he has done to those people to warrant that attack.



Mr. Bismark said the cause of the attack was unclear as the perpetrators themselves did not tell why they did that, and when he asked, the response was that;?if you want to know, come to the Nyohani Chief palace."



"They were six macho men who believed to be living within the Nyohani Community" he added



Mr. Bismark explains, that subsequent engagement with the headteacher revealed that some teachers in the school where been transferred out of the school which the teachers themselves were unhappy about it.



Mr. Bismark added that this was an exercise undertaken by the education directorate to reshuffle teachers who have taught in the same schools for more than 10 years but most of the teachers who were affected by the exercise especially teachers at the Nyohani block " thought, it was the headteacher who gives out their names for them to be transferred and for that reason, they will not see eye to eye with the headteacher.



"These unscrupulous teachers went behind to engaged community members who are supposed to be our partners and stakeholders to develop these schools, came and perpetrated the crime and smartly went behind to incite the students that the headteacher was selling PPE meant for the school."



Mr. Bismark disputed that claims, describing it as false and a frame-up by the teachers to shield themselves.



He, however, added that the Conference of Heads Of Basic Schools stands in solidarity with all headteachers and teachers who in one way or the other have gone through similar situations.



The Association have decided that until the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book, and the community leaders within which the school is found, come out and assure the teachers their safety, they will not return to the schools.



"Until that is done our lives are not safe for us to go back to the schools."



Mr. Bismark said, Rev. Lawrence is doing fine after haven been to the hospital for treatment and the matter has also been reported to the police for investigations.