Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Teachers are being intimidated – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has claimed that there is an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in Ghana’s education sector with teachers being the worst victims.



He believes whoever is in-charge has created some sort of fear in Teachers and education sector workers hence their inability to complain about the ills in the sector.



Former President Mahama made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Starr FM in an interview on Tuesday, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He said, “there’s an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the education sector because whoever is in-charge has created some fear among workers so they can’t do anything”.



The former President said although, the Free SHS policy is a good one, its implementation has been problematic.



He indicated that regardless of the challenges with the implementation, people leading it have avoided criticism on making it better.



“The free SHS I’ve said is a good policy but with very poor implementation. Those behind it are not willing to let anyone make any suggestions to improve it”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.