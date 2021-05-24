Teacher picked up in shooting of headmaster in Central Region

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has picked up a teacher in investigations to unravel the cause of death of the headmaster of Ansapetu Basic School.



Yaw Eyifa Gorman was shot dead while on his way from a census training workshop on Saturday, May 22.



It is unclear what could be the cause of his death but eye witnesses say they heard an “usual loud sound” when he arrived at about 7:45pm.



“We thought it was a burst tire or a knockout. Then we heard people shouting for help,” an eye witness said.



On Monday, May 24, the Central Regional Police Command confirmed picking up a colleague of the deceased as the key suspect.



It is yet to be known if the suspect carried out the crime himself or assigned perpetrators to do so.



The Command says it is stepping up investigations to arrest more persons.