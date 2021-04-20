You are here: HomeNews2021 04 20Article 1237918

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

rainbowradioonline.com

Teacher on the run after impregnating pupil and forcing her to abort

A pupil-teacher Ibrahim Adams aka authentic has invoked the wrath of residents in the Northern region for impregnating multiple pupils and asking one of them to abort it.

The teacher allegedly asked a pupil to abort a pregnancy which has reportedly left her (pupil) in a critical condition.

According to the residents, the teacher is fond of impregnating his pupils.

They alleged that he had in the past impregnated two pupils and refused to take responsibility until the parents forced him to accept responsibility.

In the recent incident, the teacher is said to have forced a pupil to abort a pregnancy he was responsible for, a situation that has left the girl battling for her life.

The teacher has also absconded over the fear of being lynched by some angry youth in the area.

The police have also mounted a search for him.

