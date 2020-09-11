General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Teacher licensure exam postponed to October 1

The Ghana National Teaching Council has announced the postponement of the Ghana teacher licensure examination (GTLE) scheduled to take place on Thursday, 24 and Friday, 25 September.



The new dates for the exam are now October 1 and 2, 2020.



A statement issued by the National Teaching Council and signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dennis Osei-Owusu on Friday, 11 September 2020, noted that the postponement of the examination date had become necessary due to “the change in date of the end-of-second semester examination for continuing students of the various colleges of education across the country.”



It explained that: “The Council uses the colleges as centres for the GTLE, so, their postponement affected the initial date.”



The first paper, Literacy, will be written on Thursday, 1 October 2020 from 9 to 11 am and the second paper for the day, Essential Professional Skills, will begin from 1 to 3 pm.



However, the second and final day’s paper, which is Numeracy, is scheduled for Friday, 2 October 2020, from 9 to 11 am.



The Council advised all candidates to “adhere to the change” in timetable and dates for the examination.



It added: “We deeply regret any inconvenience caused”.

