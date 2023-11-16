Teacher jailed 12 years for defiling a class 3 pupil

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



A 28-year-old teacher who defiled a pupil in his class has been sentenced to 12 years in prison with hard labour by the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court in the Eastern Region.



Enoch Amponsah who teaches at the Roy International School at Kpong-West Quarters pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement when he first appeared in court presided over by His Honour, Kwase Apiatse Abaidoo.



Detective Chief/Insp Dan Apedo, prosecuting told the court that the complainant was the mother of the victim who lives with her 8-year-old daughter at Kpong-West Quarters where the accused and now convict also resided.



On October 19, 2023, the victim, the court was told, attended weekend classes organized by her school.



According to the prosecutor, after the classes, Enoch sent the victim to one of their offices to bring his laptop to him. He then followed her to the office, removed her panties, and had sexual intercourse with her.



After the act, the convict it was gathered, warned the victim not to reveal the incident to anybody, or else he would cane her.



The victim kept the incident to herself and on October 20, 2023, the teacher again lured the victim to his house which is adjacent to the school, and again had sexual intercourse with her on a mat.



Again, on November 4, 2023, Enoch led the 8-year-old to his room and had sexual

intercourse with her.



However, the victim could not walk properly due to the pain, raising her mother’s suspicions.



Upon interrogation, the victim disclosed to her mother that ‘Sir Enoch” had been

having sex with her.



Based on these revelations, Enoch Amponsah was arrested after a formal complaint was made to the police.



He admitted in his caution statement to defiling the victim on five different occasions, adding that he began the act by first fingering her.