General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Teacher in infamous kitchen stool scandal dead

Robert Sepey, former Headmaster of Adumanu D/A Basic School

The information available to this website indicates that embattled former Headmaster of Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey has died.



Robert Sepey is reported to have died but we cannot readily tell the cause of his death.



The former Headmaster became famous in Ghana and across the world after a video of him and his student having sex on a kitchen stool went viral.



The kitchen stool style became famous as attendants of weddings in Ghana during the period presented stools to the new couple so they could also engage in the style during their honeymoon.

