Teacher expresses worry over increase in open defecation at Dindor

Denyo Kwasi Emmanuel, a newly posted teacher in the Krachi-Nchumuru District

Denyo Kwasi Emmanuel, a newly posted teacher in the Krachi-Nchumuru District has expressed concern over the rate at which the people practice open defecation.



Mr. Denyo, who happened to be posted to Dindor, a farming and a fishing community in the District has stated that he together with his colleagues will do all they can to bring change.



"We are not here to only teach the students in the classrooms. As teachers, it is part of our duties to help the community develop in any way we can. Open defecation should be a thing of the past and we will do our possible best to preach that. It will take time but we will surely achieve it at the end" he said.



The most terrifying point is the fact that the community has a river which lay a few distances from the settlement where water is sourced for domestic purposes. The community inhabitants regularly and freely ease themselves along the river.



The river is likely to be polluted when it starts raining heavily with faeces and other waste materials which are deposited along the river. The community can currently boast of only one borehole.



The Newly Posted Teachers have commenced work on putting up a place of convenience that will help them and also serve as an example to the community folks. Perhaps, leadership is always by example.



The community, which has no public toilet had resorted to open defecation or better still, share the lavatory provided for the only Basic School in the community by an NGO some years ago.