You are here: HomeNews2023 09 26Article 1850999

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Teacher commits suicide after allegedly being mocked by residents for being a bisexual

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

A primary school teacher has reportedly committed suicide in Domasua, Sunyani West, Bono Region.

The teacher was discovered hanging under a cashew tree on September 25, 2023.

He has been identified as Samuel Bernie popularly known as ‘Tuga’.

Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the teacher committed suicide due to his sexuality.

Some local residents were mocking and ridiculing the individual who was discovered to be bisexual.

Sofomaame Frema Ototoatuo Bossman reported that the teacher is married and has children, one of whom is still breastfeeding.

The police were notified, and the body was recovered and deposited in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Sportsleading sports icon

Players of Black Queens

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vrs Rwanda (2024 WAFCON qualifiers)

Businessleading business icon

Immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen blames Finance Minister for economic challenges

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta

How's Black Sherif wrong? – Blakk Rasta descends on Kweku Baako over Akufo-Addo tweet

Africaleading africa news icon

Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of President Nelson Mandela

Zoleka Mandela: Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies in South Africa at 43

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Alan Kyerematen

Build a home for believers in the UP tradition: Open letter to Alan Kyeremanten