Teacher Unions call off strike

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), Ghana, have called off their strike action.



The strike has been suspended after the National Labour Commission (NLC) successfully obtained an interim injunction last Thursday.



The three teacher unions began a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, over what they described as the government's disregard for their conditions of service.



However, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, King Ali Awudu, spokesperson of the Teacher Unions and President of CCT, said they had called off the strike as law-abiding citizens.



"…It was not until this week that we have officially been served with the injunction. As law-abiding citizens and having respect for the courts, we hereby declare the strike that was called on March 20, 2024, called off. We ask all our members and teachers of pre-tertiary education to resume work with immediate effect.



"We will continue to ask the employer, led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, to commence negotiations this afternoon, April 2, 2024, so we can expedite negotiations and come to a conclusion to forestall any other happenings in the future."



The teacher unions further expressed gratitude to their members for their unwavering support.



"The three teacher unions say ayekoo to all the teachers that obeyed the directives, and we hereby thank them so much for their massive support shown to us. We want to reassure them that we have their interests at heart and that all the items we have put on the table, we will continue to fight until the last drop to see to it that they are achieved."