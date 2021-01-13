Regional News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Taxi driver shot dead at Mmoatiakrom

A taxi driver identified as ‘Culture’ has been shot dead at Mmoatiakrom a community near Dunkwa-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.



The unfortunate incident happened in the late hours of Tuesday, 12th January 2021.



The Assembly member for the area Hon, Kwame Nsowaa Salvation who confirmed the incident to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan said it is suspected to be a robbery attack.



He suspects the driver might have been hired by armed robbers who killed and dumped him by the roadside and escaped with his car.



At the time of filing the report, the Assemblyman said the family of the taxi driver who’s a father of three was yet to be informed of his death.



The Dunkwa Police was informed following which they proceed to the crime scene and conveyed the body at the Dunkwa municipal hospital morgue.



Police have commenced investigations into the matter.