Tattered NPP is already in opposition with Bawumia – Kuuku Welsing

Journalist and private legal practitioner, Kuuku Welsing Jones has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as opposition bound in the 2024 election.



Tagging the ruling party as tattered in its current state, Kuuku Welsing asked the NPP to forget about retaining power if it goes ahead to elect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as it’s flagbearer for 2024.





Kuuku who was addressing the decision by former NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen to resign from the party’s contest emphasised that the only viable candidate to lead the party in the next election is Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



“I have decided not to speak in public but I spoke to some Alan candidates and I am telling you that the man to beat is Ken. Believe you me, everybody knew that everything will be skewed to help the vice president. Now that was no doubt but when Ken beat Alan he told him that he has lost the pecking order and surely Alan has lost it. It was the position he had that persuaded him that he was not going to make it in the party and as I told you Nana doesn’t like Alan in any way.



“I will give you reasons that Bawumia will not win the next elections. I can bet you, Bawumia will not win the elections if the NPP… look the NPP is in opposition, as we speak now the party is in tatters. No excuse me, what message has the vice president got? He has got no message,” he stated on the recent episode of the KSM Show.



After coming third in the NPP’s special college poll held in August, Mr Kyerematen in September announced his resignation from the party citing threats, intimidation and maltreatment against his supporters.



He also announced his bid to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.







