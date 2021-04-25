Taskforce to combat logging and commercial charcoal burning in Savannah Region inaugurated

Regional News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Savannah Regional coordinating Council has set up and inaugurated a special taskforce to fight illegal mining, tree felling and commercial charcoal burning and trade in the Savannah Region.



The taskforce made up of Police and civilians was inaugurated at the premises of the Savannah Regional coordinating Council in Damongo by the Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Muhazu at Damongo on Wednesday 21st April, 2021.



Mr Muhazu in a speech said it is the mandate of the task force is to ensure the menace is curbed by making sure those involved are arrested with their vehicles carrying the charcoal impounded.



He further indicated that the operations of the taskforce will commence in the coming days when the date given to them to convey their products out of the region.



He again tasked the taskforce to make sure nobody is spared when caught in the act as there would not be any political and traditional interference in their duties.



The Chairman of the taskforce who doubles as the Savannah Regional Police Commander DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako in an address said it is a heavy responsibility but with the involvement of the press the taskforce can do it better.



He said what the task force has been tasked to do is an environmental issue and the environmental damage affects the whole country not only the Savannah Region.



He added that the grace period for the taskforce to start its operation is 30th April, 2021 but an additional week has been added to be able to allow the process to smoothly take effect.



He further called on the media to help educate the masses about the effects of the destruction of the environment.



He assured the Regional Minister and the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council of the readiness of the task force to execute its mandate without fear or favour in combating the menace.