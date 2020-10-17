Regional News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Taskforce seizes 28 chanfang machines used for illegal mining on Offin River

Illegal mining continues to be carried out in Ghana

About 28 chanfang machines used for illegal mining activities on the Offin River have been seized at Dunkwa in the Central Region by a joint police and military task force



The illegal miners who had set up their equipment, were operating on the offin river despite the ban on illegal mining in the country



Liaison Officer to the taskforce Mike Gizo revealed to Osei Kwadwo that the continuous activities of illegal miners is affecting the government's resolve to fight the menace, adding that the activities of illegal miners have been a major cause of destruction of Offin river.



“We started the operation in Ashanti Region and we are now in the Central Region. We will continue to help the government to win the fight against galamsey in the country. It is so pathetic. They (illegal miners) left the place when they saw us but their equipment has been seized” Mike Gizo said.



“We are sending a strong warning to illegal miners who are still operating that we will come after them. We won’t allow them to destroy water bodies and land”, he warned



He therefore appealed to illegal miners to seek proper training to help them do their work legally instead of the illegal operation.



“Through the support of Dunkwa Chief Nana Okoforobuo II and Dunkwa Small Scale Miners Chairman Mr Bernard the operation was successful. We are appealing to traditional leaders to continue to support the government in the fight against galamsey,” he appealled.

