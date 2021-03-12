Regional News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Tarkwa municipal library in a dilapidated state

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Library has become a death trap for users as they fear it can collapse at any time.



The library, commissioned by former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama on Tuesday 10th August 2004, was renovated by Toyota Ghana in 2008. Since then, the library has not seen any renovation.



The library has developed cracks in its basement, beams supporting it have all developed cracks with tarted ceiling.



Because the roof leaks, anytime it rains, the water seeps through the tarted ceiling, flooding the entire library and destroying some books as well. The library’s toilet facility is also completely destroyed.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, some students who patronise the library said the state of the library is not attractive for studies.



They complained that most books in the library are outmoded which does not give them the kind of information they need when they come there.



They are calling on authorities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality to do something to save the only library in Tarkwa.



The Librarian in charge of the Tarkwa Municipal Library, Eunice Prabeng said she has written to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly to draw their attention to the bad state of the library but has not received any response yet.



She appealed to stakeholders with the municipality to help renovate the library to improve education in the municipality.



