Tarkwa gold robbery: Police arrest two

Correspondence from Western Region



Two people have been arrested in connection to the robbery at K. K gold buying agency in Tarkwa.



The armed robbers, who were six in number attacked the gold-buying agency and robbed them of gold and money.



The robbers who were on three motorbikes entered the agency, pulled guns and asked the workers to lie down, to which they complied.



They made away with all the gold that was bought and an undisclosed amount of money since the workers had not closed to account for the sales made for the day.



The Tarkwa Police Command quickly began an investigation which led to the arrest of two suspects and retrieved the money as well. However, the whereabouts of the stolen gold cannot be traced now.



These suspects were arrested at Esuoso in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality with the help of community folks led by Afari Gyan, assistant committee chairman of Esuoso.



According to Afari Gyan in an interview, “I received a call from the Nsuta Police CID around 7pm on Tuesday that there was a robbery in Tarkwa and the robbers have run away using the Esuoso road. I quickly called the “okada” riders at Subriso, Benso, and Esuoso to block the roads. We then called the police to inform the Benso police to be on the alert.”



He said “We made announcements on various information centres of the incident.



Within a few minutes, I received a call from community folks that they heard gunshots on a particular mountain so they suspect the robbers to be in that area, they rushed there and they were able to arrest one of them, so we informed the police.



Afari Gyan added that “We then made a follow-up to Benso. When we got there the police had retrieved the money from the bush where the robbers had hidden the money. The community folks later arrested another suspect who claimed to be a pastor and handed him over to the police.”



The two suspects are currently in the custody of the Tarkwa Police Command while investigation continues to get the rest arrested.