Tarkwa branch of Christ Holy Tabernacle Church razed by fire

Regional News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The Tarkwa branch of the Christ Holy Tabernacle Church has been gutted by fire destroying church properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.



The fire outbreak which happened on the evening of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, destroyed the church's 32-channel mixer, apple laptop for live streaming, router, musical keyboard, and many others.



Speaking to this reporter in an interview, an associate pastor of the church, Pastor Benjamin Akoroga said, “I was out for follow-up when I had a call that our church auditorium was on fire so I rushed to the scene to see things for myself. I came to meet the fire service here who were working hard to bring the fire under control.”



According to him, “I believe the fire came from the store room, because we had one member who was sleeping in one of the rooms, who said he woke up from his sleep to see the smoke take over the entire storeroom. He screamed for help and it attracted people to come around.”



The fire officer Lipton Ansah Joe who was in charge of fire officers dispatched from the Tarkwa Fire Service to the scene said “people around had used fire extinguisher to control the fire, so upon reaching there we also switched off the meter before tackling the fire”.



The fire officer said they are still gathering information to ascertain the cause of the fire.



