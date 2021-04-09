Tarkwa-Takoradi road is diabolical - Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa

Regional News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Prof Agyemang Badu Akosa has described the bad nature of the Tarkwa-Takoradi road as ‘diabolical’.



According to him, a town that provides so much for Ghana’s GDP deserves a first-class two-lane asphalt road.



He noted that, mining companies in Tarkwa have given huge sums of money to the government as dividend which must be reinvested in the communities that generated that money.



Speaking at the World Health Day Celebration organized by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), UMaT branch at the UMaT Auditorium in Tarkwa Prof. Akosa believes that government cannot take dividends from mining companies and refuse to provide services to the companies and communities the dividend came from.



The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive, Benjamin Kesse who was struck by what Prof Akosa stated expressed his worry about the neglect of the Tarkwa Takoradi road.



He called on all to come onboard irrespective of political affiliations to do everything possible to get the road fixed.



He expressed worry about the low pace of road construction within the Tarkwa Township by the various contractors.



The Tarkwa-Takoradi road has been in a deplorable state for quite some time now full of potholes.



Drivers who hitherto use one hour thirty minutes from Tarkwa to Takoradi, now use three hours to drive to Takoradi due to the bad nature of the road.