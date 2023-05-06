Tarkwa Robbery: Suspects remanded for three weeks

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: GNA

Three suspects standing trial at the Tarkwa Circuit Court for robbery have been remanded into police custody for three weeks.



The suspects allegedly robbed the KK Gold Buying Shop at Akoon in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, of money and gold worth about GH￠613,000.00.



They were remanded after their first appearance in court on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, charged with conspiracy and robbery.



The pleas of Fataw Awudu, 42, Ghanaian; Samuel Amaechi Kingsley, 47, Togolese; and Ezekiel Stephen Oghenakaro, 45, Nigerian were, however, not taken.



They are expected to reappear before the court, presided over by Hathie Ama Manu, on May 24, for the commencement of prosecution.



On April 18, 2023, the Tarkwa police received information that a gang of armed robbers on three motorbikes, welding weapons, had attacked and robbed a gold-buying shop.



The police proceeded to the scene but, on arrival, released that the robbers had fled with a sack containing money and gold worth about GH￠613,000.00.



Intelligence gathered by the police revealed that the robbers used the Esuoso road and, therefore, mobilised some more police officers to assist in arresting them.



The robbers, on seeing the police, started firing at them and they returned fire, but sensing danger, the robbers abandoned their motorbikes and the sack containing the money and absconded.



The Police Intelligence Department and the patrol team, with the support of some community members, arrested all the suspects.



The sack containing a cash amount of GH￠397,190.00 and the three motorbikes have since been retrieved by the police.



The investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the accomplices of the suspects believed to have escaped with over 100 pounds of gold.