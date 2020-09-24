General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tarkwa-Nsuaem youth to demonstrate against Mireku Duker over public brawl

Charles Bissue and Mireku Duker were involved in a brawl

The youth of Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency are planning a mammoth protest against the Member of Parliament for the area, George Mireku Duker, Joseph Anobaa, a former constituency organizer of the New Patriotic Party has said made this revelation to the media.



According to Joseph Anobaa, George Mireku Duker has been a bad representative for the constituency and the youth are going to demonstrate against him and the NPP leadership for not calling him to order.



Joseph Anobaa said that members of the party in the constituency have constantly complained to the regional and national executives about the conduct of the MP but no action has been taken against him.



On Sunday, Mireku Duker was involved in a brawl with the Regional Secretary of the party, Charles Bissue.



The bust-up resulted in Bissue sustaining severe injuries and Anobaa says Mireku Duker has broken the camel’s back with his conduct.



He told Okay FM that the actions of the MP put the constituency and the party in a bad light and they are going to pour onto the streets to register their grievances about his conduct. The lawmaker, according to Anobaa has become a canker in the constituency and it is imperative that the NPP take action against him.



He alleged that Mireku Duker has an explosive temper and is triggered at the least instance.



“We’ve been complaining about him but they always defend him. I have nothing personal against him but his attitude is not good and is pushing members away. I used to work with Duker but I left when I realize he’s got a bad attitude. He is not a good leader and he is the reason the NPP is not popular here”.



“I don’t hate him but people now feel ashamed to associate with the NPP. He is a role model in the constituency. When he speaks, people should listen because he is the MP of the area and Parliament is a respected institution. What would make an MP fight in presence of national executives? This has never happened before. Tarkwa-Nsuaem youth will organize a mammoth demonstration against him because he has disgraced the constituency”, he said.



Meanwhile, both Bissue and Mireku Duker have apologized for their actions.



Speaking on the same platform, the two men expressed regrets and trusted the executives of their party to settle the issue.





