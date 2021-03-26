Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly donates roofing sheets to schools affected by rainstorm

Regional News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly through the National Disaster Management Organization [NADMO) has donated roofing sheets to three schools in Tarkwa, following the heavy downpour on Tuesday night.



The downpour accompanied by a heavy storm ripped off three Teachers Bungalows at the Tarkwa Senior High School, three-unit classroom blocks at both Trinity Presbyterian and St Matthew Catholic Basic Schools.



The Presby School and its Church office as well as the Head teacher’s Office were also ripped off.



Four packets of roofing sheets were presented to Tarkwa senior high school while the Roman Catholic Basic School also received two packets. The two packets of roofing sheets are to be used in replacing single roofs that removed as a result of the storm while the assembly makes plans to construct a new classroom block for the Catholic school.



On the part of the Trinity Presbyterian School, the assembly has decided to reroof the entire three unit-classroom.



Making the presentation The Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse advised the general public to be security conscious during the raining season in order to prevent any disaster.



He also commended the Roman Catholic and Presbyterian Churches for their continuous help to the schools so far.



Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, Mr William Boss who is the circuit supervisor for the Ghana education service in the municipality, expressed his profound gratitude to the assembly and NADMO for their rapid response.