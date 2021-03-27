Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly donates furniture to Education Directorate

Regional News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly (TNMA) has donated 180 metal dual desks to the Education Directorate to enhance teaching and learning.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Benjamin Kessie, who made the presentation, said the donation was part of the government's effort to improve education.



He said the Ministry of Finance funded the metal dual desk but the Assembly had its share through the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, Mr. George Mireku Duker.



Mr. Kessie said education was the government’s priority and, therefore, more facilities would be provided to ensure quality education.



"For Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, we just commissioned two classroom blocks and there are more. We have one at Simpa, Domeabra, and many other places," he added.



He said the donation was timely as it would allow the Education Directorate to adhere strictly to the social distancing protocol in the basic schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.



The MCE tasked the Municipal Education Director, Mr. Alex Kwaku Duah to ensure that the desks were sent to needy schools to lessen the burden on parents.



He urged the Education Directorate to maintain the desks to prolong their life span.



Mr. Duah, who received the desk, thanked the Ministry of Finance, the MP, and the Assembly for the goodwill, saying it would address the furniture deficit in the Municipality.



"We have new classroom blocks but unfortunately some of them are not stocked with furniture. We are going to ensure these schools benefit from this donation".