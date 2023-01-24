Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP supports three schools with 210 furniture

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region, George Mireku-Duker, has supplied 210 mono and dual desks to three schools in his constituency for effective teaching and learning.



The three beneficiary schools were Tarkwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School, Nsuta MA Basic School, and New Atuabo John Taylor Primary and Junior High School.



Speaking to the media after the distribution over the weekend, George Mireku-Duker stated, "This forms part of the usual support my office provides to enhance education within my constituency."



He took the opportunity to pledge his commitment to support education in his constituency.



He disclosed that he was going to reward hardworking and dedicated teachers this year in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.



He charged teachers in the area to put up their maximum commitment to help the schoolchildren in the area become successful people in the future.



He also urged schoolchildren to take their education seriously and respect their teachers by obeying their orders.



Some of the teachers and schoolchildren who spoke to the media also expressed their appreciation for the kind gesture and promised to take good care of the furniture.



In a related development, George Mireku-Duker cut the sod for the construction of an AstroTurf for the good people of Wassa-Simpa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency to improve sporting activities in the area.



The sod-cutting ceremony was followed by a pledge the MP made to the Chief and people of the area during their annual festival, dubbed "Yeho Awuro," which took place on December 31, 2022.



The contractor, Blag Company Limited, assured the community of the speedy completion of the project and sought support and collaboration from the community.



Speaking on behalf of the Chief, the Tufo Hene, Nana Kwame Asiedu XVIII, expressed his gratitude to the MP and the entire government machinery for their continuous commitment towards developmental projects in Simpa and its environs.



He, moreover, pledged to vote for the NPP government party in the upcoming general elections in 2024.



On his side, George Mireku-Duker, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Lands called on the members of the community to support the contractor to complete the project on time.



He urged the contractor to engage some of the youth in the area in the construction of the project.



He called on the community members to rally behind him and his NPP government to develop the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.



The edifice, when completed, will become the third of its kind within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency during the MP's tenure, thus adding to that of Dompim and Cyanide AstroTurf.



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, George Mireku-Duker, was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kessie, some staff of the Municipal Assembly, some Constituency Executives for NPP and some newsmen.