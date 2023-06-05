Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP honours 19 outstanding teachers, overall best teacher goes home with USS14,500 vehicle

Regional News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

George Mireku-Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, has honoured nineteen (19) outstanding and committed teachers in the area.



The second edition of the 'Duker Teachers Awards held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, was on under the theme, "Education, Our Future, Our Pride".



It was to draw attention of all, how education has helped propelled the world through teachers at the forefront.



The overall best teacher, Edna Amihere of Tarkwa Senior High School went home with a 2022 model Suzuki Swift worth $14,500.00.



At the end of the day, three non-teaching staff were given awards and they were; Joseph Cudjoe of Tarkwa SHS (best teacher), Salifu Mohammed of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Education Directorate (1st runner-up) and Victor A. Mensah of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Education Directorate (2nd runner-up).



For KG category, Mercy Odoom of Nana Boadi M/A Basic School was adjudged best teacher. The 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up went to Freda E. Banda of Tarkwa Islamic Basic School, Priscilla Appiah of Jerusalem M/A Basic School respectively.



For primary category, Abintu Jibong of Ningo M/A Basic School was adjudged the best teacher. The 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up went to Samuel Agyapong of Esuoso Catholic Basic School, Priscilla Appiah of Jerusalem M/A Basic School respectively.



Alex E. Quansah of Nuakokrom M/A Basic School was adjudged best teacher for JHS category while Joana Mady and Jonathan K. Botsi were given the first runner-up and second runner-up awards.



For SHS category, Perpetual Bosomprah was adjudged best teacher. The first and second runner-ups positions went to Jeff Gbate of Fiaseman SHS and Belinda K. Shika of Tarkwa Community Development Vocational Technical.



Furthermore, the best headteachers' award went to Grace Agona Methodist School. The first and second runner-ups went to Joseph Amihere of Esuoso Catholic school and Benjamin Boateng.



The award items included; a TV set each for all 2nd runner up positions across all levels; a double-door refrigerator (with an inbuilt water dispenser) each for all 1st runner up positions across all categories; and a deep freezer for all winners across all categories.



George Mireku-Duker who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources took the opportunity to gift the Awards Committee with two laptops and also gave a television set and Chest Freezer to the Tarkwa Midwifery School.



Addressing the colorful gathering at Tarkwa UMaT Auditorium, George Mireku-Duker commended his sponsors and the awards committee for making this year's event a very special one.



He seized the opportunity to highlight some of the educational infrastructural projects he had delivered to the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem since 2017.



He, therefore, emphasised that, "Education as my top-notch priority, I have always maintained that, teachers are minimally motivated irrespective of the strenuous task they go through, hence, the need to consciously recognize their efforts towards enriching education in the Municipality".



He also disclosed that, health professionals would be soon be honored in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.



" I have instituted a similar award scheme to honor outstanding health professionals in my Constituency. The first edition will be held soon", he pledged



"Also, I launched the Wassa Fiase Students Union (WaFSU) which will seek to foster relations among Fiase students in Ghana and elsewhere and connect them with opportunities", he said.



The 2023 Overall Best Teacher, Madam Edna Amihere, who teaches at Tarkwa Senior High School expressed her profound appreciation to George Mireku-Duker for recognizing the efforts of Teachers in the constituency.



Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, in his speech commended George Mireku-Duker for the initiative and urged the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to rally behind George Mireku-Duker to succeed.



Present at the ceremony were; Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Western Regional Minister, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Ohyeawora Bian Nyonwa Panyin IV, Dompim Pepesa Chief, Gwira Banso Chiefs, Prof. Richard Amankwah, UMaT Vice Chancellor, Dr. Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, UMaT Council Chair, Mr. Seidu Jaja, Deputy MDF Administrator, Hon. Alexander Agyare, MP for Kade, Madam Angela List, Nguvu CEO, Western Regional NPP Executives led by Hon. Francis Ndede Siah, Dr. Lewis Brew, Snr. Lecturer, UMaT, Heads of the various second cycle institutions, the media and all students for making time for this important program.