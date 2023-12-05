Tarkwa New Atoabo Chief supports SHS freshers in district with chop box and trunks

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Tarkwa New Atoabohene, Nana Kwaku Baah II has supported fresh SHS students who excelled in 2023 BECE within his area with various school items.



Items given to students includes 120 student trunks, 120 chop boxes, 20 students’ foam mattresses were all distributed to the students in the area.



According to Atoabohene the idea is to encourage students within his district to compete with the private schools and also lessen the cost burden on the parents within his area.



He added that this is to lessen the burden on some parents who find it difficult to afford such items.



Nana Kwaku Baah II, urged all chiefs to emulate his benevolence to ease the pressure on government.