Tarkwa MP Mireku Duker’s family reportedly attacked with cutlass

One of the victims of the attack

Two family members of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament George Mireku Duker are in critical conditions after they suffered severe cutlass wounds Saturday.



It is unclear what triggered the attack but as it stands now, it has been linked to a protracted chieftaincy dispute at Dompim, hometown of the MP.



One of the victims is said to be in critical condition while the other is responding to treatment.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Benjamin Kesse in an interview accused the police of not being professional and shielding the perpetrators.



“The MP and I are not safe because the police haven’t been professional, I was attacked some weeks ago and reported the incident to the police, I went to the hospital and submitted the police medical form, the police are yet to arrest the perpetrators”, he lamented in an interview with Starr News.



He said failure on the part of the police in Tarkwa to bring the perpetrators to book has emboldened them to do more.





