Tarkwa Goldfields School Complex wins 2024 Western Region Inter-District JHS quiz competition

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: Tarkwa Goldfields School

The Tarkwa Goldfields School Complex in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal of the Western has won the ninth edition of the annual Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition, which was held last Friday in Tarkwa to commemorate the region's 66th Independence Day Celebration,



The competition, which featured fourteen (14) basic schools representing their respective Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, saw Tarkwa Nsuaem emerge as the 2024 champions with 42 points, defeating the defending champions, St Anthony of Padua Catholic basic school from Effia Kwesimintsim, who placed third with 38 points, and their closest competitors, Peace International School from Jomoro Municipal, who finished first runner-up with 39 points.



VRA International School, the 2022 champions, came in fourth with 37.5 points, followed by Christ Leading School, Essiama from the Ellembelle District in fifth position with 36.5 points, Akonu M/A Basic School from Nzema East Municipal in sixth position with 29 points, and BOPP School Complex form Benso in the Mpohor District on seventh position with 24.5 points.



The 2024 winners, Goldfields School Complex representing the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal (host), received two brand new Lenovo laptops, one for the winning school and one for the GES basic school coordinator's office, a trophy, tablets for the three contestants, textbooks, plaques, gold medals, and certificates, and the first runner up, Peace International School, from Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipal, received two brand new Lenovo laptops, one for the school and the other for the GES basic school coordinator's office, silver medals, textbooks, plagues, certificates, tablets etc.



The second runner-up, St Anthony of Padua Catholic School, from EKMA, received two Lenovo laptops, one for the school and one for the GES office to be used by the basic school coordinator, bronze medals, textbooks, tablets for the contestants, plaques, and certificates, with the fourth to fourteenth positions all receiving textbooks, plaques, and certificates.



The Special Guest of Honour, the Acting Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Stephen Kwaku Owusu commended the traditional leadership of the Western Region for their visionary direction of promoting such a commendable initiative which falls in line with the GES planned programme of activities mainly to enhance healthy competition among the students at an inter-district level.



He further endorsed the quiz initiative which has successively been organised for the past nine years by the traditional leadership through the Western Regional House of Chiefs and the Ghana Education Service and called for measures to sustain and promote the initiative.



Mr Owusu commended the students for their brilliant submissions and urged them to remain focused and resilient in their both academic and social activities by ensuring a disciplined way of life. This, he added will enable them to become useful in the society.



Chairman for the occasion, His Royal Majesty Awulae Angama-Tuajan II, Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area commended the organising committee for the initiative and urged corporate agencies to continue to support the quiz event.

He acknowledged and thanked Goldfields Ghana Ltd for their continued commitment to being the headline sponsors for the past years and urged the management of Goldfields Ghana to put in place measures to adopt the initiative which has been endorsed by the GES.



He advised the students to take their education seriously to enable attain important roles and contribute significantly towards the development of Ghana in years to come.



HRM Obrempong Hima Dekyi IXV, the Executive Chairman of the Organising and Planning Committee and the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, in his speech, thanked Ghana Gas Company Ltd, Takoradi International Company (TICO-TAQA), BCM Ghana Ltd, Gridco, Benso Oil Plantation Company Ltd, Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), Takoradi office, VRA, Mantrac Ghana, AECI Ghana Ltd, MPH Construction Ghana Ltd, Engineers and Planners, Samarthex Timber and Plywood Company Ltd, Amandi Ghana and Bensat Company Ltd.



He also acknowledged the support from the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, Ellembelle District as well as offices of the Members of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ellembelle, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira and Hon Francis Pobee (Powertech), the Ahanta West NPP Parliamentary candidate for their support.



Nana Abena Kumadjoa II, Paramount Queen mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, who also co-chaired the event, commended the students for their courage and exhibition of excellent exchange of ideas throughout the contest.



Hon Benjamin Kessie, MCE for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal, reiterated the government's ongoing commitment to providing and improving quality education for the benefit of all.



He also praised the competitors for their zeal and commitment, particularly for contributing to the knowledge base through the competition.



Mr Theophilus Ollennu Chuasum, the Western Regional House of Chiefs Registrar, commended the students for their brilliant display throughout the competition and urged them to take their education seriously.



He assured of the House of Chiefs' continuous partnership to promote quality and competitive educational initiatives mainly to bring together students and test their abilities.