Regional News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tanvieli: Pupils trek 4 kilometers to attend school, K.G education in limbo

More than 30 pupils from Tanvieli have to trek about 4 kilometers daily to school

Correspondence from Upper West Region



More than 30 pupils from Tanvieli trek about 4 kilometers daily to Kassana to attend basic school in the Sissala East Constituency.



Also, over 200 kids' Kindergarten education is in limbo due to their incapacity to trek the 4 kilometers from Tanvieli to the same school.



While on their way to school, some of the pupils in an interview with the GhanaWeb Regional Correspondent lamented the distance they would have to walk daily to get an education.



They complained that it has been difficult for them, adding that "we always feel tired after walking from home to the school".



According to the pupils they do not have any other choice since it was the only basic school nearest to them.



Chief of Tanvieli, Pio Shaibu Salifu complained about some basic amenities the community lacks and says "sometimes we feel like we're not part of the Constituency and the country because everything we are left behind".



He mentioned lack of school, lack of electricity, lack of potable water, the deplorable state of the road linking Tanvieli and Kassana.



Some residents who spoke with GhanaWeb have also shared similar sentiments, but have appealed to the Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament, Hon. Issahaku Amidu Chinnia to come to their aid.











