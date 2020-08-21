Regional News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: GNA

Tano South witnesses unprecedented development under President Akufo-Addo – MP

Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano South Constituency

Mr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano South Constituency in the Ahafo Region on Thursday, described the level of development brought to the area under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government as unprecedented.



He emphasised that water, road, health and the agriculture sectors had been improved in almost all the communities to better the lives of the people.



Mr. Sekyere who is the Deputy Ahafo Regional Minister said the government had not neglected any community in terms of development, and therefore called on the people to justify that and show appreciation by voting to retain the government in Election 2020.



If the people do this, Mr. Sekyere said, the government would also be motivated enough and concentrate on developing Ghana beyond aid for the betterment of the people.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bechem, the MP highlighted several development projects brought to the area, and expressed the hope that the people would not disappoint him and Nana Akufo-Addo in the forthcoming December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He said so far about 60 physical infrastructural development projects had been completed in the constituency, spread across various communities, while electricity had also been extended to deprived communities.



Some of the projects include a modern market at old Brosankro, 10-seater water closet toilet facility at Bechem, solar-powered mechanized borehole at Derma-Beposo number two, borehole at Techimantia Presby Primary, another mechanized borehole at Samuel Otu SHS, Techimantia, Solar-powered mechanized borehole at Derma Atoase and three unit classroom block at Derma Methodist Primary ‘B’.



Others included mechanized borehole at Techimantia Bungalow, electricity-powered mechanized borehole at Derma- Beposo number two, borehole at Agyimkrom, solar-powered mechanized borehole at Owen Nkwanta, 20-seater water closet toilet facility at Derma SHS, electricity extension to Kwadwo Fordjourkrom and six-unit classroom block at Techimantia Samuel Otu SHS.



Mr. Sekyere indicated one number three unit classroom has also been constructed at Derma Presby JHS, one number three unit classroom blocks at Derma SDA JHS, community centre at Derma and rehabilitation of Bechem town roads phase two.



In addition, he said rehabilitation works on the Techimantia-Derma-Asuoso road, under cocoa roads project was progressing, while the re-construction of 40.4 km Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road was nearly completed.



Ohia, Brosankro, Tweapease and Masin communities had also benefited from one number three unit classroom blocks each, while electricity power had been extended to new settlements at the Bechem township.



The MP said the government’s school feeding programme had been extended to Kofikrom local Primary, Derma SDA Primary, Dwomo R/C, Kwasu Presby Primary and Bechem SDA Primary schools.



He added that more than 5,000 street bulbs and 7,000 energy saving led bulbs had been distributed to enhance lighting systems in the area.



Mr. Sekyere added that more than 3,000 farmers in the area had also been provided with fertilizers and other farm inputs and agro-chemicals, while 10 motorbikes had also been donated to the Municipal Directorate of Education.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.