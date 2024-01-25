Tano North primary: Freda Prempeh asks delegates to ignore opponents propaganda

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: GNA

Dr Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the constituency to ignore the propaganda machinery from her opponents to make her unpopular.



Instead, the MP, also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, entreated the delegates to support and vote to retain her in the forthcoming constituency parliamentary primaries to enable her to complete the ongoing projects to better the lives of the people.



The NPP has set Saturday, January 27, 2024, for the conduct of the Party’s constituency primary to elect parliamentary candidates for the general election.



Dr Prempeh is contesting with Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



This is the fourth time the incumbent MP is seeking to represent the constituency in Parliament when she entered and won the primary in 2012.



She gave the advice when some delegates joined her to celebrate her birthday at Susuanho near Duayaw-Nkwanta, the constituency capital.



“You are already aware of my several development achievements, which are glaring for all to see in the local communities, and you must not allow yourselves to be swayed by these political detractors in our constituency,” she said.



“You all know and understand that politics is meant for development and to better the lives of the people and you can attest to the fact that I have done exactly that in the local communities.”



Dr Prempeh mentioned some of the development projects she had provided in the communities, covering educational and health facilities.



These include Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds and classroom blocks, access roads, electricity extension, as well as educational scholarships.



Through her support, the MP said the Ghana School Feeding Programme had captured all the basic schools in the area.



She advised her opponent to stop the propaganda, which was also making the Government unpopular.