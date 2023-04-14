Tano North Youth exposes Freda Prempeh over road construction propaganda

Regional News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: MyNewsGH

The Youth of Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region have exposed their Member of Parliament(MP) for the area Freda Prempeh, describing some comments she made in a recent interview as lies and pure fabrications.



According to them, claims of the Spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Gideon Boako taking glory for her projects are unfounded and borne out of malice.



Seth Asare Bediako a former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region who spoke in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM said he was part of the said meeting and stated explicitly that Dr Giedeon Boako never took the glory for any project initiated by the lawmaker as claimed.



“Dr. Gideon Boako never took the glory for any project initiated by the Member of Parliament. What he said during the meeting was that he cannot attend to all our needs as a people because he is not the DCE or MP. He told us to give credit to the MP, DCE and the NPP government for all the projects being initiated in the Constituency.



He never throughout our meeting mentioned that he lobbied for some roads to be constructed in the Constituency so the MP’s outburst comes as a shock to all of us. We have noticed that it’s her stock in trade to paint whoever has the potential to become a Member of Parliament black but this attempt has failed woefully,” he said.



Hon Freda Prempeh in an interview speaking on some of her achievements in the roads sector said “I lobbied for the Bomaa road from the Roads and Highways Minister Amoako Atta. The contract was given to AlexiBoam and he said he will not fail me. Regional Minister and Regio al Chairman also gave their word to pave way for the road to be constructed. So anyone who claims to be working at the Office of the Vice President and claims he lobbied for the roads to be worked on is a liar and should not be taken seriously. If you cannot do anything for your people, don’t lie to them over projects I have lobbied for”.