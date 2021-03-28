Tano North MP receives PhD from CASS Europe

Regional News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: GNA

The CASS European Institute of Management Studies (CASS Europe) has awarded Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing, a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Administration.



Dr Mrs Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North, told the Ghana News Agency that she pursued the PhD programme to enable her to improve on her expertise and develop transferable skills that would facilitate her engagement with other colleagues.



“CASS has diverse programmes that offer many career opportunities, particularly to meet and engage with people of diverse cultural and academic backgrounds. With many experienced lecturers and experts, support is provided to ensure the academic needs of students are met,” she said.



“In fact, I aspire to attain a higher public service office so as to impact the development of Ghana with my experience and knowledge acquired.”