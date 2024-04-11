Tano North: Gideon Boako empowers artisans and apprentices

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: atinkaonline.com

In a bid to uplift the socio-economic landscape of the Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Gideon Boako, parliamentary candidate and spokesperson for the Vice President of Ghana, has embarked on a philanthropic endeavor by donating startup machines to artisans and apprentices in the area.



The initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of the youth and promoting higher education saw Dr. Boako distribute the much-needed equipment during a vibrant ceremony held at Duayaw Nkwata in the Ahafo region.



The items were startup kits for masons and carpenters, hair dryers, oven and gas cylinders for bakers, welding machines, sewing machines among others which has been distributed to over 200 aprentices and masters in the constituency.



Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Dr. Boako emphasized his vision to transform Tano North into the epitome of middle-class prosperity within the Ahafo Region. He underscored the importance of empowering the youth with the tools and resources necessary to pursue further education and excel in various fields.



He said, aside the numerous youth he has facilitated their education abroad to pursue programmes such as medicines, engineering, Law among others, he is putting measures in place to ensure that at least 50 students from the constituency will recieve higher education in mining in order to fit into the mining job market in the area.



The donation ceremony, marked by enthusiasm and gratitude from beneficiaries, highlighted the tangible impact of Dr. Boako’s commitment to grassroots empowerment and community development.



Speaking on behalf of the masters and the beneficiaries, Mr Eric Boateng commended Dr Boako for the gesture adding that his multifaceted role as both a parliamentary candidate and the spokesperson for the Vice President underscores his dedication to fostering positive change and prosperity within Ghanaian communities.



He said with initiatives like these, Dr. Boako will continue to solidify his position as a champion for progress, empowerment, and socio-economic advancement in the Tano North Constituency and beyond.