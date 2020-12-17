Regional News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Tangoba takes care of BECE results checking for constituents

Tangoba Abayage, Upper East Regional Minister

Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Navrongo central in the just ended election, says she has paid the full cost of accessing results for pupils who sat the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area.



Ms. Abayage made the announcement via a statement which was posted on Facebook by members of her campaign team hours after examinations body- West African Examinations Council (WAEC) - released the provisional results on Thursday.



The statement said Ms. Abayage has arranged with three internet cafes in the area where the pupils could go and access their results for free.



The post, which witnessed enormous commendation from constituents and the Facebook community who did not expect Ms. Abayage to extend such huge support after losing the Parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the fiercely contested election, stated that “THE UPPER EAST REGIONAL MINISTER HON. TANGOBA ABAYAGE IS PAYING IN FULL THE COST OF ACCESSING BECE RESULTS FOR STUDENTS WITHIN NAVRONGO.



STUDENTS WHO SAT FOR THIS YEAR BECE CAN CONTACT THE FOLLOWING INTERNET CAFES TO ACCESS THEIR RESULTS FOR FREE.



1. FASTLINK INTERNET CAFÉ.

2. ProsBrina I.T and business Center.

3. Valentino I.T.



For more information, you can call Saibu Selanwiah on 0245753782."



This year, a total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination nationwide. This figure is 2.78% higher than that of 2019 which stood at 517,332.



The candidates were from a total of 17,436 schools and the examination was administered at 2,012 centres.



Out of the total number of candidates who initially registered, 1.59% could not participate in the examination.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.