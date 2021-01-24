Politics of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Tamimu caused NPP’s defeat in Salaga South, don’t reappoint him as MCE – Group to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Pro-New Patriotic Party youth group known as the Coalition of Concerned Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators, in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah region, have asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reappoint the current Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja Assembly Mohammed Tamimu.



According to the group, Mr. Tamimu caused the defeat of the party in the 2020 general elections for both parliamentary and presidential hence, reappointing him will worsen the woes of the party in 2024.



At a press conference in Salaga, the convener of the group David Kpaba accused the MCE of being selfish, greedy and disrespectful to party executives, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and grassroots supporters.



“The idiopathic pride, simpleminded selfishness and insatiable greed caused the party’s parliamentary defeat in the 2020 general election”



He noted, Mr. Tamimu since his appointment for the past four years never paid a working visit or any visit to some communities in the municipality which angered most of the party supporters in these areas hence voting against the party.



The group also alleged the MCE never consulted any party leader in taking decisions which resulted in friction between the party and the MCE creation disunity.



“We the collation of concerned polling station executives and Electoral area coordinators are by this statement humbly calling on the president not to nominate the current MCE again if the party want the seat in 2024,” he said.



For them, any MCE appointed apart from Mr. Tamimu would be supported to work to recapture the seat for the NPP.



A polling station executives for the Mallam Sofo polling station Ibrahim Anyars who was at the press conference said they will advise themselves if he Tamimu is reappointed.



But reacting to the allegations by the youth group, the Salaga South Constituency Women Organizer for the party Hajia Hawa Jesus described the accusations of the group as baseless and useless.



She mentioned the youth were the same people who burnt the party office in 2019 when Damango was announced the capital of the Savannah Region.



She called on the president and the appointment Committee at the presidency to disregard the allegations made by the youth.



“We don’t know those boys. They were the same people who burnt the party office and want to cause trouble again for us with their useless press conference” she fumed.



The Salaga South constituency Candidate in the 2020 elections Adam Salifu Braimah lost the seat to his NDC opponent Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima.