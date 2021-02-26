Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Tamale residents share thoughts on coronavirus vaccine

Ghana's first batch of vaccines arrived on Wednesday

Correspondence from the Northern Region



Some residents of Tamale have expressed mixed feelings on the Covid 19 vaccines which the government of Ghana has procured for the citizens.



The first consignment of the vaccines which is about 600,000 doses has already hit the shores of the country since yesterday, February 24th, 2021.



This batch is expected to cater for the front-line health workers, the judges, the legislators, and the executives, and also with the front-line security personnel.



Speaking to the residents, some of them said they are willing and ready to go for the vaccination as and when the vaccines are ready.



They said, despite the negative rumors making rounds about the vaccine, they are not perturbed by the scary news.



“The disease is already killing us, so if the vaccines weren't good, government wouldn't go and spend money procuring it for us." Ishawu, a resident of Tamale told GhanaWeb.



They also said they trust the government and believe whatever decision he takes is in the interest of the Ghanaian populists.



“Taken the vaccine is good, if it wasn't good, government wouldn't say we should go for it,” said Abdul Rashid, another resident.



They said if the said vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries have accepted to use it, why should Ghanaians be scared of going for the vaccination? They asked.



Meanwhile, some residents have also said though they wouldn't go for the vaccination but would rather stick to the protocols in other to remain safe.



“I wouldn't go for the vaccination, I would rather protect myself against the disease by strictly adhering to the safety protocols; washing hands, wearing of the face mask, regularly used of sanitizer, and also avoid overcrowded places." Said Mohammed Firdaws, another resident of Tamale.



Firdaws, however, urged the general public to take advantage of the vaccination as and when the opportunity presents itself.



