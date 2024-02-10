Tamale residents share diverse views on Bawumia’s vision

Regional News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: GNA

Some residents of Tamale, have described the vision of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he delivered on Wednesday, February 7 as not feasible.



The residents, who shared their thoughts with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Dr Bawumia’s Vision, acknowledged the importance of implementing some initiatives envisioned by the Vice President but described them as vote bait promises that would not be fulfilled.



Abdul-Muhsin Inusah, a young man, said “Bawumia would have impressed me if he were not a member of the current government. Everything he is promising to do is being done under his administration, and that alone shows that he would not be different.”



He said Dr Bawumia’s Vision to scrap taxes was laudable but if voted President, he might not see the need to do so, adding, “Boys are not happy with the bet tax but the truth is that Bawumia can’t scrap it.”



Miss Vida Dokurugu, a student, said she could not see what exactly Dr Bawumia could do differently from the current NPP government, emphasising the Flagbearer’s role in the ongoing economic initiatives that had burdened the taxpayer.



She questioned Dr Bawumia’s ability to withdraw the e-levy and some taxes she referred to as unnecessarily billing the citizenry.



Miss Dokurugu said: “I am for the NPP. I admire the Vice President, but these promises won’t work. If I will vote for him, it will not be because of his promises.”



Franscis N-Pari, also a resident, said Dr Bawumia was only replicating the steps of the President by giving long speeches full of “unrealistic promises.”



He urged the citizenry to study the pattern of politicians to ascertain what a government could do and not do, saying, “Nana promised more than this yet we see nothing different.”



Meanwhile, there were others, who expressed hope in the vision of Dr Bawumia.



Yahaya Abdul Manaf, a resident, said Dr Bawumia, when given the nod as President, would deliver on his vision given that he would have more authority as a President.



He said Dr Bawumia’s call for the citizenry to make him the driver of affairs was apt, reiterating the limitations of a Vice President.



Dr Bawumia, in his vision address, outlined numerous proposals he would implement if voted as President.



Notable among them was scrapping of some taxes and reducing the number of state Ministers to 50.