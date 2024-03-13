'Tamale is on fire' - Watch Cheddar's campaign stop at Yaa Naa's Palace, UDS

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Movement, has continued his presidential campaign rounds.



The politician cum businessman, also known as Cheddar, and his team entered the Northern Region with their campaign which started weeks ago from Nima, a popular suburb of Accra.



In a March 12, 2024 video titled 'Tamale is on fire,' shared on social media platforms, Cheddar shows snippets of his visit to Tamale where he met various stakeholders to introduce himself and share his message.



Among others, he met with the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II at the Gbewa Palace where he was gifted a smock and cap.



"I am grateful to be accepted as part of your culture and have a father, who is a king in Yendi," he is heard saying in a voice-over.



In a video of his meeting with students of the University of Development Studies, Cheddar states: "I have embarked on a journey to be a leader, I can be on this journey alone. I have become what I have become because of you. Anyone who thinks for people will be successful," he stressed.



GhanaWeb tracking shows that aside from Accra and the Northern Region, his campaign stop has also taken him to the Ahafo Region.



Cheddar, early this year declared his presidential bid under The New Force Movement. The group is, however, yet to get the necessary certification from the Electoral Commission.



He has stressed that he would be on the presidential ballot in the 2024 elections.





