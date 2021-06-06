Tamale Technical University Vice-Chancellor opens discussion for more partnership with Canada

Regional News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: Osman Mubarik Abu, Contributor

Prof. Abass Braimah, the Vice-Chancellor of Tamale Technical University (TaTU) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 visited the High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Kati Csaba at her residence in Accra.



The visit was aimed at opening discussions on how Canada could support Tamale Technical University (TaTU) especially in the areas of technical support and scholarship opportunities for staff and students of the University.



The Vice-Chancellor first of all, introduced himself to the High Commissioner and echoed his long-standing relationship with Canada.



He commended the Canadian government for their continued support to Ghana and in particular their long-standing presence in the Northern Regions.



He said, since he assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor, he has engaged several institutions to explore opportunities in terms of partnership and grants.



Prof. Abass enumerated some of the capacity-building initiatives the University is considering, particularly the Women in Technology flagship project that is being introduced as part of a strategy to get more women into Information Technology.



He appealed that the High Commission could support with information on how or where TaTU staff and students could get the opportunity to study in Canada as well as earn something to support their studies.



On her part, Kati Csaba thanked the Vice-Chancellor for the visit and expressed the High Commission’s excitement for his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.



She said Canada has been a great development partner in Ghana during the days of CIDA to its current amalgamation into Global Affairs Canada.



Csaba revealed that Canada has provided over two thousand (2000) study opportunities to Ghanaians who are currently studying various degrees in Canada.



She indicated that Canada’s new strategy in Ghana is not to provide physical support but rather the empowerment of women and girls in non-traditional trades. She noted that key area of interest for Global Affairs Canada is vocational and skills development for Boys and Girls.



High Commissioner Csaba advised TaTU to consider taking advantage of the National Vocational Training Program and in addition, recommended PLAN Ghana as one institution that potentially could partner TaTU’s pro gender programs.



She assured the Vice-Chancellor of the High Commission’s availability and readiness to work on partnerships to upgrade both staff and students of the University.



She expressed her preparedness to reciprocate the visit as soon as the Covid 19 restrictions are relaxed.



The meeting was attended by Corey Huntington, Acting Director of Cooperation, Kathleen Ami Afful, Trade Commissioner, Dr. Fatima Iddrisu Abu a Lecturer from the Department of Liberal TaTU, and Osman Mubarik Abu, Director of Public Affairs TaTU.