Tamale Technical University DASA visits Kintempo Dagomba Chief, other places

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: Nurudeen Ibrahim, Contributor

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association has paid a courtesy call on the Dagomba chief of Kintampo, His eminent Naa Baaki Musah.



The visit was part of the Association 2023 excursion to the Bono-East Region, other locations the leadership and members of the Association visited included the Centre of Ghana and the Kintampo Waterfalls.



Addressing the entourage, Naa Baaki expressed delight having his brothers, sisters and children from Dagbon at his palace, stating that their visit is in accordance to tradition.



He shared words of wisdom and urged members of the Association to continue championing good course that would positively put Dagbon on the map.



He called for tolerance, peace and harmony among youth groups in Dagbon, Nanung and the Mamprugu Traditional area, this he believed will attract development and enabling environment.



He tasked the membership of the Association to take their studies very serious since the future belong to them.



Naa Baaki indicated that education is the only tool the youth of the north can use to effect transformational change.



The Chief of the Association, Chief Nurudeen thanked Naa Baaki for a warm reception. “We're much thankful for accepting us in your palace today upon your busy schedules, though we're far from home but your warm reception has made us to feel like home”.



He lauded the chief for his philanthropic works in Kintampo, stating that Naa Baaki leadership style has change the wrong perception people have about Dagombas and other northern tribes.



He further appealed to northerners who're in position and we'll doing in society to support the Association, revealing that the membership are suffering on campus.



Meanwhile, later in the day the team stormed the Kintampo Waterfalls in a spirited joy and excitement after filling their stomach, for 3-4 hours the team were still glue to the falling water amidst cheers and body rubbing.



