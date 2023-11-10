Tamale Teaching Hospital to raise funds to build pediatric center as it celebrates 50th anniversary

Regional News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: Mumuni Yunus

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) is embarking on an ambitious project to build a 200-bed capacity pediatric center as part of activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary.



The hospital aims to use funds generated from the various activities earmarked for the celebration to build the pediatric center.



TTH currently operates a Pediatric Unit, however, hospital authorities say the current unit is too small to contain the growing number of pediatric patients in the facility, hence the need to build an ultra-modern, state-of-the-art pediatric center to serve the people.



Dr. Atik Adam, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital in an interview in Tamale said that as part of plans to raise funds for the project, the hospital will also embark on a fundraising exercise to seek support from individuals and corporate organizations.



“We’ll be 50 years old next year [2024] and we intend to use funds we generate from our celebration, including a fundraiser program, for the construction of the Pediatric center,” he said.



“We are growing and so, we need to expand to meet the growing number of patients we receive daily. As we have currently, the numbers have outgrown our pediatric unit and so we need to expand and with the support from the general public, we’ll be able to embark on this project successfully” he added.



Over 20 staff of TTH in trouble for various disciplinary offenses:



The Acting CEO while speaking at the launch of the hospital's 50th anniversary disclosed that over 20 staff of TTH have undergone disciplinary procedures over the past three months for various offenses including extortion of money from clients, and absenteeism, among others.



“In addition, to improve quality service delivery, Management has taken discipline among staff very seriously with staff being held accountable for their actions. More than twenty staff including senior and junior doctors, nurses, and other cadres of staff have undergone various disciplinary procedures over the past three months for various offenses including extortion of money from clients, absenteeism from work, etc,” he noted.



Touching on the successes of the hospital over the past 50 years, Dr. Atik said as the premier health facility in Northern Ghana, it has introduced several specialist services such as endoscopy and dialysis services, neurology and neurological services, and cardiology.



He said “To meet the complex and wide range of health needs within its catchment area, the Hospital, over the past couple of years, has added on to the bouquet of services it provides with the introduction of specialties and sub-specialties such as endoscopy and dialysis services, neurology and neurosurgical services, cardiology, endocrinology and oncology (including pediatric oncology).



"Existing services such as dental care, drugs, and pharmaceuticals, oxygen supply, trauma and orthopedics, infectious disease care and diagnostics, including blood services, CT-scan, ultrasound scan, echocardiography, and speech therapy have all been expanded and enhanced.”



The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II said acts of indiscipline could be curbed considerably by a strong, courageous, and strict leadership, which he noted had been lacking at the TTH for a long time.



He commended the current leadership of the facility for taking strong measures to curb indiscipline at the hospital.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital, then the Tamale General Hospital, was established by the Head of State, Gen. I.K Acheampong in 1974, with a noble purpose to serve the healthcare needs of the people of Tamale and the Northern Regions of Ghana.



It was upgraded to the status of a teaching hospital in 2008/2009, following the establishment of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University for Development Studies (UDS-SMHS).