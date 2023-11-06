Tamale Teaching Hospital appeals for a mammogram

Health News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: Zuberu Aliu, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Atiku Adam, has appealed to individuals and organizations to support the hospital in acquiring a mammogram. The mammogram according to the CEO will enhance the investigation and care for breast cancer in the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



He made this appeal when Pink for Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization, donated 20 pieces of silicone Prosthesis and a cheque amount of fifteen thousand Ghana Cedis to support breast cancer patients.



In a remarkable show of support, Madam Marilyn Morkeh presented the donation to the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital to aid in the care and treatment of breast cancer patients. This generous contribution promises to make a substantial impact on the lives of those affected by this devastating disease.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital, a leading healthcare facility in Northern Ghana, has been providing essential medical services to countless individuals. However, the hospital's ability to effectively treat breast cancer patients has been limited by a lack of equipment and financial resources. Recognizing this urgent need, Pink for Africa, has stepped forward to make a difference.



This financial assistance will help cover the costs of treatments, medications, and other related expenses that patients may struggle to afford.



The impact of this generous donation cannot be overstated. Breast cancer is a significant concern in our society, affecting thousands of women each year. The availability of advanced medical equipment and financial resources will not only enhance the quality of care provided to breast cancer patients at the Tamale Teaching Hospital but also offer hope and support to those fighting this disease.



Dr. Abdul Rashid Timtoni Iddrisu, an Oncologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating, "This contribution will provide hope to our clients.



The significance of this donation extends beyond the walls of the hospital. It represents a community coming together to support those in need, demonstrating the power of collective action in the face of adversity. The generosity of Pink for Africa serves as an inspiration to others, encouraging them to make a difference and support causes that matter.



Breast cancer affects not only the individuals diagnosed but also their families and loved ones. With this donation, the Tamale Teaching Hospital, in partnership with Pink for Africa, is better equipped to provide comprehensive care and support to breast cancer patients, giving them a fighting chance to overcome this disease.



As we move forward, it is crucial to continue raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting initiatives that aim to improve its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The donation made to the Tamale Teaching Hospital is a significant step in this direction, and it is hoped that it will inspire others to follow suit and contribute to the fight against breast cancer. \



Together, we can make a difference and empower individuals to overcome breast cancer and live healthy, fulfilling lives.