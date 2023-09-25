Tamale Teaching Hospital, Northern Regional Health Directorate collaborate to enhance health care delivery

Health News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: Zuberu Aliu, Contributor

The Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Northern Regional Health Directorate have launched an initiative to enhance the delivery of quality healthcare services in the Northern Region. This was revealed during a familiarization visit by the new regional director of the Ghana Health Service to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Dr. Abdulai Abukari who recently took over as the new regional health director paid a visit to TTH to familiarize himself with the facility. During his visit, he expressed his commitment to strengthening partnerships between TTH and the Ghana Health Service. ‘This visit marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to improve healthcare delivery in the region’, Dr. Abdulai said.



Dr. Abdulai acknowledged the importance of communication between healthcare institutions and promised to strengthen communication between the Ghana Health Service and Tamale Teaching Hospital. ‘Effective service delivery relies on seamless communication between healthcare institutions we will work hard to bridge the information gap between the Ghana Health Service and TTH.’



The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service proposed the implementation of new communication channels including regular meetings, and information-sharing protocols to ensure timely and accurate exchange of information. This in his view, will enhance patient care, reduce duplication of efforts, and improve overall efficiency.



The Ag. CEO, Dr. Atiku Adm called for initiatives to strengthen the referral system from the peripheral facilities to TTH. He emphasized the strategic role TTH plays as the only tertiary facility in providing specialized healthcare for patients referred from various health facilities. In line with this, Dr. Atiku Adam called for urgent action to strengthen ongoing efforts to improve the referral systems. ‘We proposed initiatives such as training programs, capacity building workshops, and streamlined referral processes to ensure smooth transition for patients in need of advanced medical care.’



Dr. Atiku believed such an initiative would enhance patient outcomes, optimize resource allocation, and create a network of highly skilled professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional care.



The Ag. Director of Nursing and Midwifery Service, Mr. Musah Salifu was concerned about the unfair treatment TTH receives from the regional directorate when it comes to the distribution of items. According to him, TTH is always treated as a sub-district facility. Mr. Musah called for steps to be taken to address this issue.